Waters (NYSE:WAT) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.250-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $626.80 million-$638.97 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $627.08 million.Waters also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.750-$12.000 EPS.

NYSE:WAT traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $328.25. 3,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,054. The company has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.86. Waters has a 1-year low of $258.91 and a 1-year high of $428.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $340.33 and a 200 day moving average of $364.07.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. Waters had a return on equity of 271.71% and a net margin of 25.40%. The firm had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waters will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $369.67.

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total value of $1,344,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Waters

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.