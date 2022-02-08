Watsco (WSO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Watsco stock opened at $265.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $297.64 and a 200-day moving average of $288.94. Watsco has a 1-year low of $233.13 and a 1-year high of $318.98. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.79.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.11%.
About Watsco
Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.
