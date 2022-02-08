Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 29,061 Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,489,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Chesapeake Utilities at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPK. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 11,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NYSE CPK opened at $132.13 on Tuesday. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.04 and a fifty-two week high of $146.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.55 and a 200-day moving average of $131.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

In other news, Director Thomas P. Hill, Jr. sold 988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total value of $133,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

