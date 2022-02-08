Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $2.31 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 103.8% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 167.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $170.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.01. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $154.73 and a 1 year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

