Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $4.43 Million Stock Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 11,539 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $4,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 43,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,017,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,527,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 981,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 68.9% in the third quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. 61.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BX shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.40.

The Blackstone Group stock opened at $131.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.75. The firm has a market cap of $90.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $63.71 and a one year high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.56%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $38,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total value of $5,039,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,679,349 shares of company stock worth $465,569,373 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

