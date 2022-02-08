Wealthspire Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,837 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,828,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,669,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,033 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,568,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,908,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681,456 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,593,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,272,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211,904 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 7.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,593,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,137,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,875,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,052 shares in the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Erste Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.89.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer stock opened at $53.21 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $61.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.31 and its 200 day moving average is $49.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

