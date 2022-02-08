WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.680-$1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -.WEC Energy Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.290-$4.330 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WEC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded WEC Energy Group from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank upgraded WEC Energy Group from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.22.

WEC traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,519,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,565. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.25. WEC Energy Group has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $99.86.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.728 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

In other news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

