WEQ (TSE:WEQ) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.13

WEQ Holdings Inc. (TSE:WEQ) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.13 and traded as high as C$2.13. WEQ shares last traded at C$2.13, with a volume of 53,295 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,862.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.13.

Get WEQ alerts:

About WEQ (TSE:WEQ)

WesternOne Inc provides engages in construction and infrastructure businesses in Western Canada. The company offers construction heat services; and rental of aerial equipment, such as man and material lifts, as well as general construction equipment to businesses in the construction, infrastructure, film, and television industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WEQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.