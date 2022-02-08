Western Union (WU) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Western Union (NYSE:WU) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $18.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. Western Union has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.63. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.47%.

WU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

