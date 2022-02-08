Westwood Holdings Group (WHG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of WHG stock opened at $17.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.49. Westwood Holdings Group has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $27.01.

In other news, CEO Brian O. Casey acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $50,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 21.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. 54.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

