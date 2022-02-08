Westwood Holdings Group (WHG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of WHG stock opened at $17.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.49. Westwood Holdings Group has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $27.01.
In other news, CEO Brian O. Casey acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $50,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.
About Westwood Holdings Group
Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.
