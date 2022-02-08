Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Receives C$66.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$66.00.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on WPM. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$47.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th.
Shares of WPM stock traded up C$0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$51.86. 1,392,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,738. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$51.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$53.06. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of C$44.09 and a 12-month high of C$59.44. The stock has a market cap of C$23.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54. The company has a quick ratio of 13.29, a current ratio of 13.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 44,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.94, for a total value of C$2,522,442.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$335,946. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 30,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.43, for a total transaction of C$1,640,380.82.
About Wheaton Precious Metals
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.
