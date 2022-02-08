Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Receives C$66.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$66.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WPM. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$47.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of WPM stock traded up C$0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$51.86. 1,392,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,738. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$51.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$53.06. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of C$44.09 and a 12-month high of C$59.44. The stock has a market cap of C$23.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54. The company has a quick ratio of 13.29, a current ratio of 13.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$338.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$373.17 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 44,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.94, for a total value of C$2,522,442.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$335,946. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 30,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.43, for a total transaction of C$1,640,380.82.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

