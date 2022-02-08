Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $139.27 Million

Brokerages expect Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) to report $139.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $134.50 million and the highest is $147.00 million. Whole Earth Brands reported sales of $75.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will report full year sales of $500.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $495.78 million to $508.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $545.84 million, with estimates ranging from $540.13 million to $550.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Whole Earth Brands.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). Whole Earth Brands had a positive return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $128.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FREE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FREE traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.10. 133,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,419. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.48. Whole Earth Brands has a twelve month low of $8.87 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $350.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.55 and a beta of 0.44.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the second quarter worth about $53,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 55.0% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 24.9% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the third quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

