William Blair Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT)

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for MiX Telematics in a research note issued on Thursday, February 3rd. William Blair analyst B. Suri now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.45. William Blair also issued estimates for MiX Telematics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut MiX Telematics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MiX Telematics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of MiX Telematics stock opened at $12.33 on Monday. MiX Telematics has a 12-month low of $10.49 and a 12-month high of $16.79. The firm has a market cap of $299.13 million, a PE ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIXT. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in MiX Telematics by 62.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MiX Telematics by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in MiX Telematics by 1,436.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 11,837 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in MiX Telematics by 157.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in MiX Telematics in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 36.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

