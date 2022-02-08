William Blair Upgrades ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) to Outperform

William Blair upgraded shares of ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

MANT has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManTech International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of ManTech International from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.17.

NASDAQ MANT opened at $78.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.47. ManTech International has a 1-year low of $66.91 and a 1-year high of $92.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MANT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in ManTech International by 10.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of ManTech International by 22.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ManTech International by 35.7% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ManTech International by 4.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

