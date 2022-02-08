William Blair Upgrades ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) to Outperform

William Blair upgraded shares of ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.
MANT has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManTech International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of ManTech International from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.17.
NASDAQ MANT opened at $78.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.47. ManTech International has a 1-year low of $66.91 and a 1-year high of $92.00.
About ManTech International
ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ManTech International (MANT)
- MarketBeat Podcast – Stocks Not to Invest In with Will Rhind
- Is Enphase Energy Clearing a Low Bar or a Large Hurdle?
- onsemi Bottoms, Institutional Activity Turns Bullish
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
- Bottom Fishing For Johnson Outdoors
Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.