Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Shares Gap Down to $235.90

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co (NASDAQ:WTW)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $235.90, but opened at $226.75. Willis Towers Watson Public shares last traded at $219.76, with a volume of 5,021 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WTW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th.
The company has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.
Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile (NASDAQ:WTW)
Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Willis Towers Watson Public (WTW)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc Is Building A Better Investment
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.