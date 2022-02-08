Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Shares Gap Down to $235.90

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co (NASDAQ:WTW)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $235.90, but opened at $226.75. Willis Towers Watson Public shares last traded at $219.76, with a volume of 5,021 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WTW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

The company has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 23.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile (NASDAQ:WTW)

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

