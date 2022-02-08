Wolverine Trading LLC Makes New Investment in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Global X FinTech ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Global X FinTech ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Global X FinTech ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Global X FinTech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Global X FinTech ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,039,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,907,000 after purchasing an additional 61,759 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FINX opened at $32.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.74. Global X FinTech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $53.07.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $2.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

