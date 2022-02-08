Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.550-$3.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.45 billion-$2.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.51 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD traded up $2.18 on Tuesday, hitting $114.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.77 and a 200-day moving average of $114.39. Woodward has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $130.75.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Woodward had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Woodward will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is 20.44%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Woodward from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Woodward from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Woodward from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Woodward from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Woodward presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $125.50.

In other Woodward news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,121,068.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Woodward stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.11% of Woodward worth $8,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

