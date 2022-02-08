W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) fell 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.15 and last traded at $4.15. 29,213 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,564,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.
A number of research firms have commented on WTI. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.10 to $6.90 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.76 and its 200 day moving average is $3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.98 million, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 2.93.
About W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI)
W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
