W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) fell 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.15 and last traded at $4.15. 29,213 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,564,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

A number of research firms have commented on WTI. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.10 to $6.90 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.76 and its 200 day moving average is $3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.98 million, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 2.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 23,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 30.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

