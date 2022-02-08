XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly Sells 16,000 Shares

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 16,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $950,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of XPEL stock traded up $3.49 on Tuesday, reaching $61.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,328. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.55. XPEL, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.11 and a 1 year high of $103.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.35 and a beta of 2.13.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. XPEL had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 48.84%. The firm had revenue of $68.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of XPEL by 199.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPEL in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of XPEL in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of XPEL by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in XPEL during the second quarter worth $203,000. 34.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

