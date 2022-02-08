Yaupon Capital Management LP Cuts Position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Yaupon Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,551 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PARR. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Par Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $21,866,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Par Pacific by 32.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,929,000 after buying an additional 539,029 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Par Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $6,230,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Par Pacific by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,683,000 after buying an additional 264,673 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Par Pacific by 8.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,018,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,774,000 after buying an additional 243,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PARR traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.22. 2,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,761. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $20.18. The firm has a market cap of $855.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.56.

In other news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 24,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $390,336.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO William Pate acquired 34,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $464,370.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $728,770 and have sold 807,940 shares valued at $12,244,236. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

