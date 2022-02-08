Yaupon Capital Management LP Invests $5.89 Million in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 179,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,000. Ovintiv makes up approximately 3.5% of Yaupon Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Yaupon Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of Ovintiv as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,204,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,917 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 540.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,720,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,100 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,287,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,876 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,327,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,086,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of OVV stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.67. 108,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,448,353. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.12 and a 200 day moving average of $33.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.84 and a 52-week high of $43.02. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 3.60.
Ovintiv Company Profile
Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.
