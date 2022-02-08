Yaupon Capital Management LP Invests $5.89 Million in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 179,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,000. Ovintiv makes up approximately 3.5% of Yaupon Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Yaupon Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of Ovintiv as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,204,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,917 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 540.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,720,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,100 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,287,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,876 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,327,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,086,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OVV stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.67. 108,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,448,353. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.12 and a 200 day moving average of $33.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.84 and a 52-week high of $43.02. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 3.60.

OVV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.91.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

