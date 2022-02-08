Yaupon Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 60,500 DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 60,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,000. DT Midstream accounts for approximately 1.6% of Yaupon Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Yaupon Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of DT Midstream as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DTM. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $6,705,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $11,127,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $279,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $3,060,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $102,244,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DTM traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. DT Midstream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.21 and a twelve month high of $52.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.68.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.03 million. Research analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DTM shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.63.

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

