Yaupon Capital Management LP Reduces Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Yaupon Capital Management LP reduced its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 44.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 88,099 shares during the period. Enbridge makes up about 2.6% of Yaupon Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Yaupon Capital Management LP’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $4,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its position in Enbridge by 2.7% during the third quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 9,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 4.8% during the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 0.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 31,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 2.9% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 0.8% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 35,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ENB shares. CIBC raised their price target on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.53.

NYSE ENB traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.07. 63,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,394,283. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.78 and a 52 week high of $43.52. The stock has a market cap of $87.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.673 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.27%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.