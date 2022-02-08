Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.57

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, March 11th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Yum! Brands has raised its dividend by 38.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Yum! Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 36.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Yum! Brands to earn $4.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.4%.

NYSE:YUM opened at $125.08 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands has a 52 week low of $101.94 and a 52 week high of $139.85. The firm has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.60.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $183,595.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $191,678.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,296 shares of company stock worth $552,919. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yum! Brands stock. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. 78.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on YUM. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.88.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

