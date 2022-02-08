Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. MKM Partners raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.88.
YUM stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $125.08. 1,666,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,860,132. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.60. Yum! Brands has a 52-week low of $101.94 and a 52-week high of $139.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Palladium Partners LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 78.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Yum! Brands
Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.
