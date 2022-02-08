Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) is Invesco Ltd.’s 10th Largest Position

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,272,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,619,925 shares during the quarter. Yum China comprises 0.6% of Invesco Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.09% of Yum China worth $2,340,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 152.3% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 59.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 27.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 42.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on YUMC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.18.

NYSE YUMC opened at $46.07 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.19. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.91 and a 52 week high of $69.67. The stock has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78.

In other news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $81,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

