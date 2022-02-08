Zacks: Analysts Anticipate National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.02). National CineMedia posted earnings of ($0.62) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.74). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $31.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.24 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 428.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

NCMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush raised National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley dropped their target price on National CineMedia from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Shares of NCMI opened at $2.75 on Friday. National CineMedia has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $6.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.02. The stock has a market cap of $221.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in National CineMedia by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in National CineMedia by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in National CineMedia by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,234 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in National CineMedia by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after buying an additional 7,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. boosted its position in National CineMedia by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 753,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after buying an additional 7,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.18% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

