Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) will report $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sotera Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.22. Sotera Health posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 144.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sotera Health will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sotera Health.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $226.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.55 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 35.74% and a net margin of 4.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sotera Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Sotera Health stock opened at $21.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.26 and a beta of 0.17. Sotera Health has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sotera Health during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Sotera Health during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Sotera Health during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Sotera Health during the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sotera Health during the second quarter valued at about $113,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sotera Health (SHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.