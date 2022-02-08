Zacks: Analysts Expect ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.63 Per Share

Analysts forecast that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) will post earnings per share of ($0.63) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for ALX Oncology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.52). ALX Oncology reported earnings of ($0.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ALX Oncology will report full year earnings of ($1.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.82). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.25) to ($2.21). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ALX Oncology.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.13).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALXO. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on ALX Oncology from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ALX Oncology from $83.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.29.

In other news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 14,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $547,284.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lsv Associates, Llc sold 26,274 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $822,638.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 534,288 shares of company stock valued at $15,434,892 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 11,020 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in ALX Oncology by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 376,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,608,000 after buying an additional 40,566 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,263,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,465 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,549,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,738,000 after purchasing an additional 192,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 106,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,819,000 after acquiring an additional 11,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXO opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. ALX Oncology has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $89.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 3.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.42.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

