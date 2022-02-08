Zacks: Analysts Expect AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) to report earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. AssetMark Financial posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AssetMark Financial.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $139.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.66 million. AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 5.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on AMK. TheStreet downgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE:AMK opened at $23.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 793.33 and a beta of 1.13. AssetMark Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.83 and a fifty-two week high of $29.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.13.

In other news, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 27,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $783,353.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 56.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 86.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 93,620.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AssetMark Financial (AMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.