Zacks: Analysts Expect Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $809.23 Million

Equities analysts predict that Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) will post sales of $809.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Guess?’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $800.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $827.00 million. Guess? posted sales of $648.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guess? will report full-year sales of $2.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Guess?.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. Guess? had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The company had revenue of $643.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Guess?’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Low Anderson sold 8,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $203,196.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GES. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Guess? by 4,938.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 846,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,785,000 after purchasing an additional 829,695 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Guess? during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,031,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Guess? by 96.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,333,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,194,000 after purchasing an additional 654,757 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Guess? during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,661,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Guess? by 103.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 567,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,921,000 after purchasing an additional 288,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GES traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.70. 1,034,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,862. Guess? has a 12-month low of $19.56 and a 12-month high of $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 2.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. This is a positive change from Guess?’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Guess?’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

