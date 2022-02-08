Zacks: Analysts Expect Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $55.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) to announce $55.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $55.00 million to $55.60 million. Mesa Laboratories posted sales of $37.96 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full year sales of $174.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $173.50 million to $175.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $224.50 million, with estimates ranging from $221.00 million to $228.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mesa Laboratories.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 6.21%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MLAB shares. StockNews.com lowered Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In related news, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.02, for a total transaction of $1,599,239.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Sakys sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.12, for a total transaction of $317,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,929 shares of company stock valued at $4,074,846 in the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 342,758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLAB stock opened at $269.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.71 and a beta of 0.41. Mesa Laboratories has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $333.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.52. The company has a quick ratio of 10.71, a current ratio of 11.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.76%.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mesa Laboratories (MLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.