Zacks: Analysts Expect The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Will Announce Earnings of $4.82 Per Share

Analysts expect The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) to announce $4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.10 and the lowest is $4.30. Scotts Miracle-Gro posted earnings per share of $5.64 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full year earnings of $8.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $8.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $10.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Scotts Miracle-Gro.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.18 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 56.20% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SMG shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.88.

Shares of SMG stock opened at $131.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.15. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12-month low of $130.91 and a 12-month high of $254.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is presently 29.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.1% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

