Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Will Post Earnings of $7.84 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) will report earnings of $7.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Sixteen analysts have made estimates for Anthem’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.99 to $9.11. Anthem reported earnings per share of $7.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anthem will report full year earnings of $28.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.25 to $28.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $32.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.03 to $33.78. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Anthem.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.54 EPS.

ANTM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens raised their price target on Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.40.

NYSE ANTM traded up $16.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $465.64. 61,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,555. The company’s 50-day moving average is $441.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $410.40. Anthem has a one year low of $286.04 and a one year high of $470.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $113.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 18.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Anthem by 76.7% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

