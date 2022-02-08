Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $329.30 Million

Equities analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) will report $329.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $328.30 million to $330.30 million. Gibraltar Industries posted sales of $265.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gibraltar Industries.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gibraltar Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

In other Gibraltar Industries news, COO Patrick Burns sold 3,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $222,021.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Linda Kristine Myers purchased 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.72 per share, with a total value of $40,131.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROCK. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 143.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 935,976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,411,000 after purchasing an additional 552,274 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $12,528,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $11,989,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 111.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 252,602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,594,000 after purchasing an additional 133,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 100.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 239,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,622,000 after purchasing an additional 119,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROCK traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.04. 167,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,740. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.86 and its 200-day moving average is $69.16. Gibraltar Industries has a 12-month low of $50.22 and a 12-month high of $100.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

