Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect that Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) will announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Nuvation Bio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.13). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nuvation Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.56). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nuvation Bio.

Get Nuvation Bio alerts:

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nuvation Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.71.

In related news, Director Oleg Nodelman acquired 185,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.69 per share, with a total value of $1,422,849.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $13,720,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Nuvation Bio by 1.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,647,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,669,000 after purchasing an additional 362,976 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Nuvation Bio by 59.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,096,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,205 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nuvation Bio by 75.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,008,000 after purchasing an additional 605,416 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Nuvation Bio by 2,065.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,570,000 after purchasing an additional 878,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Nuvation Bio by 1,763.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 538,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 509,929 shares in the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NUVB opened at $9.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.99. Nuvation Bio has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.23.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nuvation Bio (NUVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.