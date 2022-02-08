Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Million

Brokerages forecast that SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) will post sales of $1.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SCYNEXIS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.14 million and the lowest is $450,000.00. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SCYNEXIS will report full-year sales of $13.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.02 million to $14.19 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $31.59 million, with estimates ranging from $23.30 million to $39.88 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SCYNEXIS.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Shares of SCYX stock traded up $0.35 on Monday, reaching $4.95. The company had a trading volume of 193,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,573. The company has a current ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $118.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day moving average of $6.11. SCYNEXIS has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $10.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCYX. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS during the 2nd quarter worth $10,870,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS during the 2nd quarter worth $2,525,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS during the 3rd quarter worth $650,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS during the 2nd quarter worth $635,000. Finally, Caxton Corp grew its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 1,488,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,956,000 after purchasing an additional 80,737 shares in the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

