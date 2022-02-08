Zacks: Brokerages Expect Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $104.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) will report sales of $104.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $101.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $108.20 million. Century Casinos posted sales of $84.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full year sales of $385.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $382.60 million to $389.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $439.93 million, with estimates ranging from $417.50 million to $452.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Century Casinos.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $116.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.80 million. Century Casinos had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 17.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Century Casinos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

NASDAQ:CNTY opened at $10.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.51 million, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 3.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.81 and its 200 day moving average is $13.03. Century Casinos has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $16.44.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Casinos in the second quarter worth $38,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 143.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 459.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Century Casinos in the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Casinos in the third quarter worth $126,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

