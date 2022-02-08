Zacks: Brokerages Expect Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $235.14 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) will post $235.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $235.41 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $235.00 million. Columbus McKinnon posted sales of $186.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full year sales of $888.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $888.00 million to $888.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $980.16 million, with estimates ranging from $977.91 million to $984.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Columbus McKinnon.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.16 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share.

CMCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Columbus McKinnon by 184.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 95.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 17.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the second quarter worth $193,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the third quarter worth $206,000. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCO stock opened at $44.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.81. Columbus McKinnon has a 52 week low of $41.01 and a 52 week high of $57.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

