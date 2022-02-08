Zacks: Brokerages Expect Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) to Announce $0.98 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) will report earnings per share of $0.98 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Costamare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.91. Costamare reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 263%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Costamare will report full-year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Costamare.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMRE. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costamare in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Shares of NYSE CMRE opened at $13.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.17. Costamare has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMRE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costamare by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,869,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,884,000 after buying an additional 52,751 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Costamare by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,581 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Costamare by 6.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Costamare during the second quarter worth approximately $1,616,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Costamare by 2.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,682,983 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,115,000 after purchasing an additional 113,039 shares during the period. 26.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

