Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) will announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.95. Sandy Spring Bancorp posted earnings of $1.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 42.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

In related news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 2,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $127,663.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after buying an additional 24,502 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 9,575 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,514,000 after purchasing an additional 32,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SASR traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.04. The company had a trading volume of 747 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,345. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.49 and its 200 day moving average is $46.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.07. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.52 and a twelve month high of $52.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

