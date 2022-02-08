Zacks: Brokerages Expect Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) will announce earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.38). Syros Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.61) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($1.41). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.62). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Syros Pharmaceuticals.
Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 434.32% and a negative return on equity of 77.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 168.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 397.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:SYRS opened at $1.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average of $4.05. The firm has a market cap of $107.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.81. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
