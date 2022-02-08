Zacks: Brokerages Expect Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) will announce earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.38). Syros Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.61) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($1.41). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.62). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 434.32% and a negative return on equity of 77.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS.

SYRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 168.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 397.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYRS opened at $1.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average of $4.05. The firm has a market cap of $107.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.81. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

