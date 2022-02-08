Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) to Hold

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Getty Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, leasing and financing of retail motor fuel and convenience store properties and petroleum distribution terminals in the United States. The company’s properties are leased or sublet to distributors and retailers engaged in the sale of gasoline and various motor fuel products, convenience store products, and automotive repair services. Getty’s properties are operated under a variety of brands including Getty, BP, Exxon, Mobil, Shell, Chevron, Valero, Fina and Aloha. It is also a marketer of heating oil in Pennsylvania and Maryland. Getty Realty Corp. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Get Getty Realty alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Getty Realty in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

Shares of GTY stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.24. The company had a trading volume of 189,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,165. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Getty Realty has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $34.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. QS Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 2.3% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 14,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 2.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 1.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 66.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 3.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

About Getty Realty

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Getty Realty (GTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.