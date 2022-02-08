Zacks Investment Research Downgrades MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MEI Pharma presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.96.

Shares of NASDAQ MEIP opened at $1.84 on Friday. MEI Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $4.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average is $2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.46.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 172.03% and a negative return on equity of 100.10%. The company had revenue of $13.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.98 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEIP. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 37.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 323,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 88,358 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 118.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 53,702 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 247.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 269,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,662,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after buying an additional 15,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

