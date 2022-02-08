Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. operates as a global supplier of cellulose specialties products, a natural polymer for the chemical industry. Its products include cellulose specialties primarily used in dissolving chemical applications; commodity viscose used in the manufacture of textiles for clothing and other fabrics, and in non-woven applications; absorbent materials comprising fibers for absorbent hygiene products and other products. Rayonier’s products are used in a wide range of industrial and consumer products such as filters, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. The Company’s production facilities are located primarily in Jesup, Georgia, and Fernandina Beach, Florida. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RYAM. Bank of America downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE:RYAM opened at $5.48 on Friday. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $11.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.90. The firm has a market cap of $349.28 million, a P/E ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYAM. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 396.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 27,289 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 12.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 661,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after buying an additional 75,620 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the second quarter worth $105,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 3,389.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 516,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 501,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cell phone and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, Pulp and Newsprint, and Corporate.

