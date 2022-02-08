Zacks Investment Research Downgrades YETI (NYSE:YETI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of YETI (NYSE:YETI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yeti Holdings, Inc. designs, markets and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under YETI brand primarily in the United States. The company’s products are designed for use in outdoor activities, including recreational and professional pursuits targeting various categories, including hunting, fishing, camping, barbecue, farm and ranch activities and others. Yeti Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on YETI. Citigroup dropped their price target on YETI from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BTIG Research upped their price target on YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of YETI in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on YETI from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on YETI from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, YETI presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.11.

NYSE YETI opened at $65.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. YETI has a 1-year low of $59.24 and a 1-year high of $108.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.37.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. YETI had a return on equity of 57.19% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $362.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that YETI will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 40,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $4,041,204.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,135,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in YETI by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 118,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in YETI by 192.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 9,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in YETI by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

