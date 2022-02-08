Zacks Investment Research Lowers Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) to Hold

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing drugs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune inflammatory diseases. The Company’s lead drug candidate, CF101, is in clinical development for the treatment of autoimmune inflammatory diseases. Its CF102 drug candidate is being developed for the treatment of liver diseases and its CF602 drug is being developed for the treatment of inflammation and sexual dysfunction. Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is based in Petach Tikva, Israel. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CANF. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CANF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.09. 157,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,208. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.88. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $4.39.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,518.15% and a negative return on equity of 183.50%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.15% of Can-Fite BioPharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

About Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes Piclidenoson, Namodenoson, and CF602. The company was founded by Pnina Fishman and Ilan Cohn on September 11, 1994 and is headquartered in Petach-Tikva, Israel.

