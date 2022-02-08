Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 61.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,055,137 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,649,309 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.87% of Zendesk worth $122,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 96.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total transaction of $87,466.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $25,765.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 157,584 shares of company stock worth $15,759,358. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZEN shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zendesk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays started coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen cut Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.20.

NYSE:ZEN opened at $98.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.85. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.90 and a 12-month high of $163.64.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

