Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Shares Bought by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 517,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,154 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned approximately 1.15% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals worth $34,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZNTL. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1,634.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Kimberly Blackwell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.84, for a total transaction of $81,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.15, for a total value of $781,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,413 shares of company stock valued at $10,887,742. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.17.

Shares of ZNTL stock opened at $53.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.03. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.48 and a 12-month high of $87.19.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $1.22. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.26 EPS for the current year.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.