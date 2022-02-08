Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $5.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.87. 60,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,006,730. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.98. Zimmer Biomet has a 1 year low of $111.53 and a 1 year high of $180.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.68%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZBH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.04.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

